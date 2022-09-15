HODL (HODL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Million

HODL (HODL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, HODL has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One HODL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $17,455.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.05 or 0.07596232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00188672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00288256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00734208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00597717 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,206,128,424,584 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars.

