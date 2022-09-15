Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Histogen Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Histogen has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Histogen will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTOGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

