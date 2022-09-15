Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 616,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 865,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Histogen Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HSTO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Histogen has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 61.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Histogen will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Histogen

About Histogen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.