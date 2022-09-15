Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Down 2.8%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.13 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.24). Approximately 3,000,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,363,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.28).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £792.43 ($957.50).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

