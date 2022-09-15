Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.59.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 431,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

