Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heritage Cannabis Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 241,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,010. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

