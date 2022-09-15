Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 130.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,582,000 after purchasing an additional 311,102 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 321,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,284,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

