Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.90

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 1579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $534.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

