Hedget (HGET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,545.00

Hedget (HGET) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Hedget has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $804,265.55 and $71,545.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

