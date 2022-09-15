HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.