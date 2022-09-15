Head-To-Head Survey: PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) versus Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PCCW alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.78% 13.15% 4.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.89 $10.51 billion $2.88 9.35

This table compares PCCW and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCCW and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats PCCW on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

(Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.