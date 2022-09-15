HC Wainwright Trims MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price to $10.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 364,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 255,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in MacroGenics by 442.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 147,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

