Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 37,785 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,860,199.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 189,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

