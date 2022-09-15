Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $256.70 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $256.70 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 626% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00169191 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,601,520,782 coins and its circulating supply is 12,545,363,366 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.