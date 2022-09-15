Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 6.5 %

HRGLY stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

