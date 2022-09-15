Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,870 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.2 %

UL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,510. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.