Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 7,165 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 433,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 127,484 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 2,814,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,351,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

