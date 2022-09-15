Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.