Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 66,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,114. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

