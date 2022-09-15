GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 109,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

GYG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.44. The stock has a market cap of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16.

Get GYG alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GYG news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire bought 324,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £55,112.81 ($66,593.54).

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.