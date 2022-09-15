Guggenheim Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $925.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $697.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $611.98 and its 200 day moving average is $637.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

