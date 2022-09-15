Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

GES traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 58,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

