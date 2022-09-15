GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) PT Lowered to $5.00

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
GT Biopharma Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of GTBP opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
