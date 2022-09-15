GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) PT Lowered to $5.00

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Further Reading

