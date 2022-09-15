Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,600,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,481 shares of company stock worth $3,820,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

