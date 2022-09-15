Gregory S. Bentley Sells 76,591 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 856,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

