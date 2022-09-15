Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Price Performance
Shares of INKW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Greene Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Greene Concepts
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene Concepts (INKW)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.