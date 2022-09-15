Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

Shares of INKW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Greene Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Greene Concepts alerts:

About Greene Concepts

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.