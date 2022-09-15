Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.45

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.45 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 2578846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.65 ($1.07).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.81. The firm has a market cap of £450.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,713.00.

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

