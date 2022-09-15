Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Shares of PLD opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

