Gradient Investments LLC Sells 30,713 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.