Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 214,859 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,859 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 12.05% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

