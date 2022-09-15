Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.
Insider Activity at LPL Financial
LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
LPL Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
Further Reading
