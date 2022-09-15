Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3,633.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

