Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social Price Performance

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,468 shares of company stock worth $3,753,343 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

