Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,768 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3,036.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.27. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

