Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1,565.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

