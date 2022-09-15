Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 468 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $689.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $702.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

