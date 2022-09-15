Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,465 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 13.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $54,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after buying an additional 291,929 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 496,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,637. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.