GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of GOGN stock remained flat at $10.11 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. GoGreen Investments has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

