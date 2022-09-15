GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 49,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

