GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

Linde stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.