GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $183.05. 78,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

