GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.74. 415,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,523,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.