Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Globant Stock Performance
Shares of GLOB traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.82. 224,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.84. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Globant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 263.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
