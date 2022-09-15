Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.82. 224,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.84. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Globant by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 263.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

