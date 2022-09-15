Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,431. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.