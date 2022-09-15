Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $30.15. 2,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.
