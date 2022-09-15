Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 73.8% in August

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 788,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

