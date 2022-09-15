Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.36

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 43778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,495.00.

Givaudan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.