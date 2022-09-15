Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.36

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 43778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,495.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

