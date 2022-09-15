Gitcoin Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00009970 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.53 million and $7.11 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 517% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

