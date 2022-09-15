GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Up 0.4%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 447,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 822% from the average daily volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

