General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. 246,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

