General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 268,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.